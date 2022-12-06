Kentucky man dies in Madison County after crane overturns

ROXANA — A Kentucky man died Tuesday morning in Roxana after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 Refinery.

Chad L. Crabtree, 47, a project manager from Owensboro, Kentucky, was killed, said Madison County coroner Steve Nonn.

Officers were called to the refinery, at 900 S. Central Ave., around 11 a.m., said Roxana police Chief Will Cunningham.

Crabtree died of a head injury.

“The refinery has a pretty stellar safety record, but unfortunately no matter what field or type of environment there’s always a chance for these types of incidents,” he told the Post-Dispatch.

Crabtree was a project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery, Nonn said. A second man, the crane’s operator, was also injured and taken to a hospital.

The coroner noted the crane overturned due to a mechanical malfunction.

Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate his death. A refinery spokeswoman said the company's own emergency response team also responded.

"The safety of our people, the community and the environment are of utmost importance to our company," Wood River Refinery said in a statement. "These priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of (Crabtree)."