A Lake Saint Louis police officer woke up from sedation on Easter Sunday, 11 days after he was hit by a suspected drunken driver's car, his chief said Tuesday.

The officer, Nathan R. Livingston, remains hospitalized in intensive care with a head injury.

"He woke up, came into consciousness," Lake Saint Louis police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi said. "It was very exciting. It was unexpected that he recovered so quick."

Livingston, 26, was among five officers who were injured March 29 when a motorist hit them on Interstate 70 in Maryland Heights. Livingston was the only one of the five to be critically hurt.

Two other Lake Saint Louis police officers, Kyle Case and Benjamin Fischer, suffered serious injuries. Case, Fischer and Livingston all underwent surgeries for various injuries, including broken bones.

"We're hopeful for full recoveries for everyone," DiGiuseppi said. "So far everyone is making great progress."

Fischer already has been released; Case is in an orthopedic rehabilitation facility. On Easter, DiGiuseppi said Livingston woke up and was speaking with relatives.

The St. Charles County officers were treated and released from a hospital the day of the crash.

The Lake Saint Louis officers were standing on the interstate waiting for a tow truck when they were hit. They had used police cars with lights flashing to block an earlier crash site.

Authorities said Jones hit one police car, which spun around and hit three Lake Saint Louis officers. The two St. Charles County officers, Jacob Garner and Peter C. Welegala, were inside another police car when it was struck.

A police dog, Bach, was treated by a vet for injuries.

Prosecutors have charged Matthew C. Jones, 31, of O’Fallon, Missouri, with five counts of DWI causing serious injury, DWI with a passenger younger than 17 in the vehicle, child endangerment, driving with a suspended license, unlawful use of a firearm and possession of fentanyl.

