Man dies in St. Louis after vehicle submerges in water

Updated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with more information.

ST. LOUIS — A man died in St. Louis on Tuesday morning amid record rainfall and flash floods.

The man was killed around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Skinker Boulevard and Enright Avenue when their vehicle was submerged in water, said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. The area is in the city's West End neighborhood, near the University City line, and it had received about 8 ½ inches of rain since Monday night.

Police have not identified the man, but they said he was an Asian man in his 60s.

The intersection was clear of water at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, but a layer of mud remained. A deserted Subaru sat in the eastbound lane of Skinker with its windows down and water damage to its interior.

No other major injuries were reported in the region as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, though several parts of the region saw major flooding damage. City officials said they are preparing for more rain tonight.

The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring said the region set a new daily record with 9.07 inches of rainfall from midnight Monday to about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a reading taken at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The old record was 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915.