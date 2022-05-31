Man dies three days after being shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 39-year-old man died Monday, three days after he was shot while on a porch in the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, according to police.

Clarence Jefferson, of the 440 block of Strodtman Place, was standing on a porch with three other adults when multiple people began firing shots at them from Emma Avenue and Park Lane, according to St. Louis police.

The three adults he was with were not injured, and one of them told police Jefferson had pushed all three of them into the residence when the shots rang out.

It was then that he fell to the ground. Police said they found him unconscious and barely breathing.

