A 19-year-old man from Farmington died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Madison County, Missouri, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old Arie P. Van Zee.

The crash was about 6 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 72, east of Fredericktown.

Van Zee was in a 2003 Honda Civic, heading east on the highway, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming pickup truck.

The truck, a 2017 Ram 1500 pickup, was driven by Trevor Vance, a 23-year-old man from Fredericktown.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Van Zee died at the scene, police said. Vance suffered moderate injuries and was being treated at Mercy South in Festus.