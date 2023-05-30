Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man from Farmington, Missouri, was killed Sunday when his pickup truck ran off a highway and overturned, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as 24-year-old Zachiriah A. Hahn.

Another man who was riding in the pickup suffered moderate injuries. The patrol said Tanner M. Murphy, 24, of Park Hills, Missouri, was being treated at the Iron County Medical Center.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway K, 13 miles east of Ellington in Reynolds County, Missouri, the patrol said.

Hahn was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck east on the highway when the vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, police said.

Nether man wore a seat belt, the patrol said.