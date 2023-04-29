In a statement Saturday, Bi-State Development security director Kevin Scott said his organization is "steadfastly committed to improving safety and security" on the MetroLink system it runs.

He said St. Louis County police officers assigned to MetroLink were on another area of the train when the Saturday shooting happened and immediately arrested the suspect when the train reached the station, which he said "no doubt prevented further injuries from occurring on the train or platform."

He noted ongoing efforts to install new security gates and fencing at stations across the region, and make better use of video surveillance to detect criminal activity.

But Scott also cast the problems as part of a broader issue.

"We cannot prevent the crime occurring in the region from spilling over on our transit system," Scott said. "We can promise that rigorous collaboration with our police partners is a high priority and that we will always provide a professional response. We remain committed to our fundamental security approach — partnerships, infrastructure investments, and a gated platform access system."