MAPLEWOOD — St. Louis County homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man shot aboard a MetroLink train here Saturday morning.
Officers assigned to MetroLink learned of the shooting on a train that had just stopped at the Maplewood station around 10 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he later died.
Police say their initial investigation indicates the suspect and the victim had a brief argument on the train before the shooting. A suspect, another adult male, has been arrested. Police have not named either man.
The shooting and subsequent investigation halted trains in the area for roughly two hours Saturday. Passengers were transported via bus shuttles, causing delays of up to an hour.
The shooting marked the fourth security-related incident involving MetroLink to hit the news in recent weeks.
People are also reading…
On April 13, two passengers got into a fight that led to gunfire on a train in the Metro East packed with Cardinals fans coming home from that night's game. No one was hit, but the Post-Dispatch reported that children were crying and families were shaken by the incident. On April 18, police arrested a man following reports he was trying to rape women at two MetroLink stops downtown. And the next day, St. Clair County authorities arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of stabbing a man arguing with her boyfriend on a train in Washington Park.
In a statement Saturday, Bi-State Development security director Kevin Scott said his organization is "steadfastly committed to improving safety and security" on the MetroLink system it runs.
He said St. Louis County police officers assigned to MetroLink were on another area of the train when the Saturday shooting happened and immediately arrested the suspect when the train reached the station, which he said "no doubt prevented further injuries from occurring on the train or platform."
He noted ongoing efforts to install new security gates and fencing at stations across the region, and make better use of video surveillance to detect criminal activity.
But Scott also cast the problems as part of a broader issue.
"We cannot prevent the crime occurring in the region from spilling over on our transit system," Scott said. "We can promise that rigorous collaboration with our police partners is a high priority and that we will always provide a professional response. We remain committed to our fundamental security approach — partnerships, infrastructure investments, and a gated platform access system."