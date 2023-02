WEBSTER GROVES — A man walking across Interstate 44 was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a semi-trailer.

Ibrahim Muratovic, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

He was walking across the highway near South Elm Avenue in Webster Groves when he was hit by an eastbound semi around 10 p.m., police said.

The truck was totaled but the 54-year-old man driving the semi was not injured, according to the crash report.