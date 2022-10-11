Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on St. Louis' North Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Monday evening in a four-car crash on North Kingshighway in St. Louis.

A driver of a 2020 Ford Mustang hit a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt just after 5 p.m. at North Kingshighway and St. Louis Avenue. The driver of the Cobalt, an unidentified man, was killed, and three of his passengers were ejected from the car. They were all in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The Mustang then went over the median and into the southbound lanes of Kingshighway, hitting two more vehicles.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to a hospital. One of the drivers of the vehicles hit in the southbound lane was taken to a hospital, and the other reported no injuries.

The scene was on the edge of the Kingsway West and Kingsway East neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.