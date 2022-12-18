 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in crash after driving wrong way on Interstate 270 near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS — One man died and three others were injured early Sunday when two cars collided on Interstate 270 just south of Page Avenue near Creve Coeur. 

Joshua Glover, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Police said Glover was driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Page Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when his Saturn collided head-on with a Dodge Journey, which was traveling north in the northbound lanes.

The three people in the Dodge, two adults and a 12-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital for moderate and minor injuries, police said.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

