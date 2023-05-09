ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and two people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday at an intersection in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis.

Three other people were stable or suffered a minor injury in Monday's 3:20 p.m. crash at Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.

Police haven't identified the man who died or the critically hurt male and female who were riding with him.

The man who died was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala east on Page and crossed into the westbound lanes. As the Impala passed through the intersection with Hamilton, it hit an oncoming 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was heading west on Page.

The pickup was then pushed into another westbound vehicle, a 2022 Tesla S, police said.

The 46-year-old man driving the pickup, along with a 34-year-old man riding with him, were stable after the crash, police said. A boy was in the car too, but no information was released about his condition.

A 49-year-old man was driving the Tesla, and police said he declined medical treatment. A woman, 41, who was a passenger in the Tesla, had a minor injury, police said.

The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.