Men honored for helping St. Louis County officer during harrowing flood rescue

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two men were honored by police Wednesday for helping an officer save a woman trapped in her car as torrential floods hit the St. Louis region.

Steven Reeves and Dujuan Bateman were each given a citizens service citation at Wednesday's St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners meeting for their efforts on July 26. The men's families filled a row of seats in the St. Louis County Council Chambers on Wednesday morning to cheer them on.

The St. Louis County Police Department in August released footage from St. Louis County police Officer Nathan Phillips’ body camera showing the risky rescue of Bateman's mother-in-law, who found herself stuck in a car as the water level quickly rose near Lucas and Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue.

They waded into the waist-deep water toward the vehicle and began hitting the car window repeatedly while water rushed around. Eventually, they were able to get the woman and themselves to safety.

“As I watch these videos, I know the end result, I know everyone’s going to be OK, but it’s still very tense viewing to watch this in play,” Capt. Tim Cunningham, the north county precinct commander, said Wednesday. “And then you start seeing heroic activity, bravery — officers, citizens — and that’s why today is such a special day.”