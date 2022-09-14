MetroLink train collides with vehicle, one person hospitalized

WASHINGTON PARK — A MetroLink train hit a vehicle Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m. here, sending at least one person to an area hospital.

The extent of the injuries weren't clear, said Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

Trains stopped operating between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights MetroLink stations, according to MetroLink spokesman Jerry Vallely. A bus was transporting passengers between the following stops: Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park and Fairview Heights. Passengers could experience delays up to an hour.

The crash temporarily trapped a man in his truck, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

Washington Park police were investigating. They declined to provide additional details on the crash.