MAPLEWOOD — MetroLink trains have resumed their regular schedules as police investigate a Saturday morning shooting at a station here.
No further details about the shooting incident were immediately available Saturday morning. A spokesperson for Maplewood police said St. Louis County authorities had taken over the investigation. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trains had been halted for several hours and passengers were being transported via MetroLink shuttles, causing delays of up to an hour.
This story will be updated.