Michigan man dead after crash on I-70 in St. Charles County

A 72-year-old Waterford, Michigan, man was killed Saturday night in a collision on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

Floyd Shinn was heading east near Mid Rivers Mall Drive around 5:10 p.m. when his Fiat 500 was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a woman from Warrenton, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The Equinox was also heading east. It hit Shinn’s compact car, causing his car to hit the median wall and overturn, authorities said.

The driver of the Equinox was wearing a seatbelt, but Shinn was not, according to the crash report. Shinn was pronounced dead at the scene.