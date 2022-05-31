Missing hiker's body found on Meramec River near Arnold

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The body of a missing 72-year-old hiker was found Monday afternoon in the Meramec River, according to authorities.

Carol Schulte was last heard from the morning of May 23, when she called her job as a bus monitor for Rockwood School District to say she wouldn’t be in, her stepson Tim Schulte said. Her cellphone last pinged near the trailhead a little after 7 a.m.

Those close to her said she was an avid hiker and confirmed her car was left in the trailhead's parking lot.

On Tuesday, police said an ID on the body in the river belonged to Schulte. St. Louis County Sgt. Tracy Panus said the medical examiner's office has not positively identified the body, but police have no reason to believe it is not the missing hiker.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office got a call about 4 p.m. from a boater who found the body of an adult near a large bend in the river, said Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the department.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, investigators said.

Her body was found approximately 30 miles from the trailhead.

Schulte's family on Monday night posted a message on a Facebook page dedicated to the search for Schulte.

"On behalf of our entire family, we are forever grateful for each of you who have prayed for us, encouraged us, and searched the trails and river with us," they wrote. "We are thankful for the St Louis County Police, Jefferson County Police, the Eureka Fire Protection District, Metro West Fire Protection, and countless other agencies who provided an incredible response to find our mom."

Dozens of searchers and multiple agencies had been combing the area for Schulte for a week.

Bissell said the area where the body was found, close to Cecos Lane near Arnold, was not easily accessible by land, and investigators went to the site by boat. Several agencies responded to the scene, including St. Louis County detectives.

Her family said local fire protection districts scoured the area along the Meramec River, and police combed the trail with dogs and drones. In addition, the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Division searched on the river.

