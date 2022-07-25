Motorcyclist dies in crash in Elsah, Ill.

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — The motorcyclist who died Saturday night in a crash in Elsah has been identified as 26-year-old Dustin Brown, the Illinois State Police said.
Brown, from Lebanon, Illinois, crashed about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 100, about a mile north of Mill Street in Elsah.
The Illinois State Police said Brown was riding a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle south on the highway when the motorcycle ran off the road and hit a guardrail.
He died at the scene, police said.
From staff reports
