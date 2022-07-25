 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Elsah

  • 0

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — The motorcyclist who died Saturday night in a crash in Elsah has been identified as 26-year-old Dustin Brown, the Illinois State Police said.

Brown, from Lebanon, Illinois, crashed about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 100, about a mile north of Mill Street in Elsah.

The Illinois State Police said Brown was riding a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle south on the highway when the motorcycle ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

He died at the scene, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News