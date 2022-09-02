 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in six-vehicle crash on I-270 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A motorcyclist died in a six-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as Matthew J. Wahlman, 34, of St. Charles.

The crash happened about 11:25 p.m. on westbound I-270 near South New Florissant Road.

Wahlman was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight motorcycle west on the interstate when a chain-reaction crash happened around him.

Police said the driver of a 2006 Dodge Charger made an unsafe lane change and hit a tractor-trailer. The Charger then hit a median wall. Wahlman's motorcycle hit the Charger and Wahlman was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.

An SUV hit the Charger. Another SUV hit the Charger and the first SUV. A van hit the back of the second SUV.

Wahlman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, police said. 

The driver of the Charger, a 23-year-old man from Cahokia, suffered minor injuries, as did a passenger. Another of his passengers suffered moderate injuries.

A 67-year-old man from St. Louis who was driving the first SUV suffered moderate injuries. All of the drivers and injured passengers were wearing seat belts, police said.

