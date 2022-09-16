Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday near Hawk Point in Lincoln County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Arthur S. Jenkin, 66, of Moscow Mills.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday southeast of Highway 47 and Hawk Point.

Jenkin was heading south on Highway U on a Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle when the motorcycle ran off the road and struck a driveway south of Shumard Oak Drive.

The motorcycle overturned and Jenkin was thrown off. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, police said.