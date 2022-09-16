 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln County crash

  • 0

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday near Hawk Point in Lincoln County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Arthur S. Jenkin, 66, of Moscow Mills.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday southeast of Highway 47 and Hawk Point.

Jenkin was heading south on Highway U on a Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle when the motorcycle ran off the road and struck a driveway south of Shumard Oak Drive.

The motorcycle overturned and Jenkin was thrown off. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News