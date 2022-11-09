Motorcyclist killed in south St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 31-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his bike collided with a car near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive.

Gerald McClain was speeding eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road when a woman in a Jeep Wrangler turned into the westbound lane from the northbound lane of Wembley Drive, police said.

The Jeep and his motorcycle collided, police said. McClain was taken to a hospital but later died.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, according to a police report.

McClain lived in the 4600 block of Hannover Avenue in St. Louis.