 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist killed in south St. Louis County crash

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 31-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his bike collided with a car near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive.

Gerald McClain was speeding eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road when a woman in a Jeep Wrangler turned into the westbound lane from the northbound lane of Wembley Drive, police said.

The Jeep and his motorcycle collided, police said. McClain was taken to a hospital but later died. 

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, according to a police report.

McClain lived in the 4600 block of Hannover Avenue in St. Louis.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News