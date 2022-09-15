Motorist dies in head-on crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash in rural St. Clair County killed one person early Thursday and injured two others, authorities said.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The crash was about 5:45 a.m. Thursday near Floraville and Loehr roads, south of Paderborn, Illinois.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said police found three cars off the road in the crash aftermath.

One person was dead in a Ford Escape. One person was trapped in a Hyundai Elantra and taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of another Ford Escape was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fleshren said the person who died had crashed head-on into the Hyuundai. The second Escape then hit some the wreckage, pushing it off the road.

Floraville Road is closed for the crash investigation.