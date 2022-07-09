Motorist killed after car travels off I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed early Saturday after her car sped off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis, police say.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 2 a.m. near I-70 and Carrie Avenue, police said. Police had not publicly identified the woman's name and age at the time a police report was issued around noon.

The motorist was driving westbound "at a high rate of speed" on I-70 when the vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Camry, exited the right lane of the interstate at Carrie, according to the crash report.

The car then struck a metal electric fence bordering a business, Broadway Ford Truck Center, and caught fire. The business sits just north of the interstate, which curves left at that location to carry motorists west from north St. Louis.

Police did not release more details Saturday. An investigation is ongoing, police said.