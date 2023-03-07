A man from Town and Country who was accused in 2020 of "huffing inhalants" before he crashed his parent's SUV, killing a pedestrian in Ballwin, has been sentenced to prison for two years.

Trenton Geiger, 23, pleaded guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and other crimes Monday after reaching a plea deal in the death 25-year-old Marissa Politte.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said the case underscores the difficulty in proving a defendant was high on drugs, "given the current state of toxicology science."

Politte was struck by Geiger's SUV Oct. 18, 2020, on the sidewalk outside a Total Access Urgent Care clinic at 2501 Clarkson Road in Ballwin. Politte had worked at the clinic as a radiologic technologist. She died at a hospital.

Authorities initially alleged that Geiger had been "huffing inhalants" when he lost control of his SUV on northbound Clarkson Road. He drove through oncoming lanes of traffic, traveled off the road, struck a light pole and tree and hit Politte before slamming into the clinic, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

In a statement Tuesday morning, prosecutor Bell said no witness saw Geiger taking any intoxicant. A toxicology screening of his blood revealed the presence of THC only, Bell said, "and no drug-recognition expert witnessed evidence of THC intoxication."

"This case shows how hard intoxication by drugs other than alcohol can be to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, given the current state of toxicology science," Bell said. "Though no number of years in prison can ever compensate for the tragic loss of a life, this young man has taken responsibility for his criminal negligence and will serve time, and Ms. Politte's loved ones have some closure."

Politte's parents, Karen Chaplin of Bonne Terre and Jason Politte of Ballwin, have filed a wrongful death suit against Geiger, his parents and the urgent care center. A jury trial is scheduled for August. Her parents could not be reached for comment Tuesday about the plea deal, and neither could their attorney in the civil case.

After the crash, Geiger was found unconscious behind the steering wheel but regained consciousness and collected lime green “whip it” cartridges from the vehicle and ran into the woods to throw them away, court records alleged. Ballwin police Officer Scott Stephens said the inhalants were found by officers.

According to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, huffing is the intentional breathing of inhalants to get high. Inhalants can include chemicals found in household products such as aerosol sprays, cleaning fluids, glue and paint thinner. Whip-it cartridges can hold nitrous oxide and are used for such purposes as being a propellant for whipped cream dispensers.

Geiger pleaded guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, drug possession and tampering with evidence, all felonies. He also pleaded guilty of a misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. With his plea, Geiger admitted causing Politte's death by hitting her with the vehicle and that he "did so with criminal negligence," the prosecutor said. Geiger also admitted that he disposed of the nitrous oxide cartridges that were in his vehicle.

Geiger lives in the 14300 block of Cedar Springs Drive in Town and Country. At the time of his arrest, Geiger was a student enrolled at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge John Borbonus sentenced Geiger to two years in prison for each of the three felonies. The sentences will run concurrently. Borbonus also fined Geiger $250 for the misdemeanor. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said it recommended the sentences after a plea negotiation.

