DIVERNON, Ill. — A windstorm kicking up clouds of dust caused numerous crashes, pileups and “multiple fatalities” Monday on Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois, police said.

The crashes occurred late in the morning and involved 40 to 60 passenger cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said.

The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Starrick said at a news conference.

He didn't give an exact number of fatalities, saying that would be released later in the day.

He said more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries following the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and the northbound lanes.

Starrick said such blinding dust storms have happened before on Illinois roads “where unfortunately you have excessively high winds” that blow the topsoil from fields. Farmers are currently busy planting fields across Illinois and the Midwest region.

Starrick said parts of I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

As of 3:30, the state police said the highway was shut down between milepost 63 north of Litchfield and milepost 80 south of Springfield. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

The Auburn Travel Center, a gas station in Divernon, was established as a reunification spot for travelers.

Updated at 3:45 p.m.