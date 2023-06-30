A Northwoods man was jailed Friday on charges of DWI causing death after a four-vehicle crash that killed two women and injured six other people this week in St. Louis County.

Deangelo Young, 30, is accused of driving drunk and speeding Wednesday night along West Florissant Avenue when he hit other vehicles. One of the cars burst into flames, with two women inside.

Carol Brown, 80, and Gwendolyn Thomas, 74, died at the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Thomas, the driver, was from Jennings. Her passenger, Brown, was from St. Louis.

Three children, ages 6 to 10, and a woman in another car suffered minor injuries. Two occupants of a fourth vehicle also had minor injuries.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged him with two counts of DWI causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Young was being held Friday morning in lieu of $500,000 cash bail at the St. Louis County Justice Center. He had no attorney listed in court files Friday. Young lives in the 4600 block of Nelson Drive in Northwoods.

Young has been on parole since May 10 for a federal weapons offense, police said. He has convictions for property damage, third-degree assault, tampering and a federal conviction for drug distribution.

The Highway Patrol said the crash was about 10 p.m. Wednesday at West Florissant and Ramsey Drive, in the tiny city of Flordell Hills.

All four vehicles involved in the wreck were on West Florissant. Young was speeding east in a 2006 BMW 335, according to a police report. His car hit a parked 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, then he hit a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Gwendolyn Thomas. The force of the crash pushed Thomas' car into a 2006 Dodge Durango.

Troopers said Deangelo Young got out of his car and tried to run, but was captured by St. Louis County police.

Troopers said he smelled like alcohol and flunked field sobriety tests, according to court records. Young told police he had been in an argument with his girlfriend at her home in Country Club Hills before the crash and "got drunk and ... was sleeping it off," Trooper Michael Autenrieth said in a probable cause statement.

The Equinox that Young hit was occupied by Katrena Wooten, 41, a 6-year-old boy and two girls, ages 7 and 10. Jasmine Jones, 27, of St. Louis, was driving the Durango. All of them suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.