O'Fallon, Ill., man killed in 3-motorcycle crash in Potosi

POTOSI — A 22-year-old O’Fallon, Illinois, man was killed early Tuesday in a crash involving three motorcycles in Potosi, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jarrett B. Sarver was riding northbound on Missouri Highway 21 near Purcell Drive around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when he stopped for traffic, police said.

A second motorcycle traveling behind Sarver, driven by Jacob Cost, 20, of O’Fallon, Illinois, failed to stop in time and hit Sarver’s bike, ejecting him.

A third motorcycle driving behind the first two was unable to stop in time and crashed into Cost’s motorcycle, police said.

Sarver was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South, police said.

Cost and the other motorcyclist, Awstun G. Galligan, 21, of Belleville, suffered minor injuries.

