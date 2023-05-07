CRAWFORD COUNTY — A firefighter and ambulance driver from Jefferson County died Friday evening after his car struck the back of a pickup truck, flipped over and caught fire along Interstate 44.

The DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District announced Saturday that Tommy J. Seegers, 48, was a "beloved member of the DRFPD family." He worked part-time for the fire district and was employed as an ambulance driver for the Valle Ambulance District, also in Jefferson County, according to the district's Facebook post.

"Please pray for Tommy and his entire family during this difficult time," the statement said. "Tommy will be greatly missed by all that knew him."

A report from the Missouri Highway Patrol said Seegers was driving just before 5:40 p.m. on Interstate 44 westbound at mile marker 212 near Cuba, Missouri, when his car struck the back of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado.

His 2014 Kia Cadenza flipped over and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene roughly 40 minutes later, the highway patrol said.

The DeSoto Fire Protection District said funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date.