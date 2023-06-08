UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. Thursday with charges filed against Overland man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors charged an Overland man with assault, resisting arrest and other crimes Thursday after Bridgeton police say he rammed police cars and led officers on a chase before crashing.

Daniel L. Kepler, 39, was held in the St. Louis County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail. Kepler lives in the 2400 block of Hood Avenue in Overland.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Kepler with second-degree assault of a special victim, first-degree tampering, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Bridgeton police Chief Mark A. Mossotti said two police officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital and released.

Four people were injured in a crash when Kepler hit two vehicles at Whitehall Manor and North Lindbergh Boulevard, ending the police chase. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Mossotti said.

The incident began about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police were called about a possible stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot at 11900 St. Charles Rock Road. Two officers saw a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle near Fee Fee and St. Charles Rock roads.

Police stopped Kepler in the car in the 3700 block of Fee Fee Road, charges say. But police allege Kepler then rammed two police vehicles.

An officer fired a shot but missed, Mossotti said.

Kepler drove off, with officers chasing him for about a half-mile until he crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Whitehall Manor and North Lindbergh Boulevard, police said.