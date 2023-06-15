ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Interstate 170 near St. Charles Rock Road early Thursday morning, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Amber L. Byrum, 42, of St. Louis.

Byrum was crossing the southbound lanes when she was struck about 3:40 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 170, south of St. Charles Rock Road.

A 2016 Nissan Sentra was heading south on the Innerbelt when the car hit the pedestrian in a traffic lane, the patrol said. Byrum died at the scene.