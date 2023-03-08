UPDATED with information on victim, statistics on pedestrian fatalities in Missouri

FERGUSON — A pedestrian died after she was hit by two cars Wednesday morning near the intersection of South Florissant and Woodstock roads in Ferguson, authorities said.

Cpl. Logan Bolton with the Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 61-year-old Willetter Gean Anderson-Watson of St. Louis County.

The woman was hit just before 6 a.m. Wednesday when she was in the southbound lanes of South Florissant Road, about 30 to 50 feet south of a crosswalk, Bolton said.

She was first hit by the passenger side mirror of a car and knocked to the ground. Then she was struck by a second vehicle, Bolton said.

The driver of the first car stayed to speak with investigators. That driver identified the car that fled as a maroon crossover SUV. Surveillance video confirms that general description but the angle of the camera or quality of the video wasn't helpful to get a license plate number, Bolton said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said eight pedestrians have been fatally struck by vehicles so far this year across Missouri. That number does not include Wednesday's death in Ferguson, said patrol Lt. Eric Brown.

In 2022, there were 130 pedestrians killed in crashes across the state.

