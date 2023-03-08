FERGUSON — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Florissant and Woodstock roads Wednesday morning in Ferguson, police said.
The unidentified woman was hit just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police have not released any details about the victim.
Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver of a sedan that hit her stayed on the scene.
The past three days have added to what already was a grim statistic for Missouri: The state could be on pace to see its worst year ever for pedestrian fatalities.