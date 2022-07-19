 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Monday night as he tried to cross a street in the Grand Center neighborhood.

Police don't know the name of the victim. He died at a hospital after being struck about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Grand Boulevard.

Police don't have a description of the driver or the vehicle. 

The victim had been crossing North Grand Boulevard in an area that did not have a designated crosswalk, police said. He stopped in the middle of a northbound lane, turned around and then was struck by the car when he started walking west.

The car that hit him was traveling south on North Grand. The driver made a U-turn, came back to the scene but then left, police said.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles, possibly a white sedan and a blue truck, had been speeding north on Grand when the pedestrian was hit in the middle of the street.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News