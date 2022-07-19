Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Monday night as he tried to cross a street in the Grand Center neighborhood.

Police don't know the name of the victim. He died at a hospital after being struck about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Grand Boulevard.

Police don't have a description of the driver or the vehicle.

The victim had been crossing North Grand Boulevard in an area that did not have a designated crosswalk, police said. He stopped in the middle of a northbound lane, turned around and then was struck by the car when he started walking west.

The car that hit him was traveling south on North Grand. The driver made a U-turn, came back to the scene but then left, police said.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles, possibly a white sedan and a blue truck, had been speeding north on Grand when the pedestrian was hit in the middle of the street.