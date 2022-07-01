Pedestrian killed while running on I-64 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed early Friday morning while running through lanes of traffic on Interstate 64 in East St. Louis.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Ninth Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the man, who had not been identified by Friday afternoon, was running around on the highway when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital but later died, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.