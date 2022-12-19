Person dies in Jefferson County mobile home fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A person died early Monday after a mobile home caught fire in High Ridge.

Firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. to the 3100 block of Ruby Drive, roughly 30 miles south of downtown St. Louis, to a trailer on fire with smoke pouring from all the windows, according to a news release from the High Ridge Fire Protection District.

Crews worked to put out the flames, which were mainly concentrated in the rear of the structure. They also searched the home and found an unidentified body in the back of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and state fire marshals.