CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — One person died Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 255 in St. Clair County.

The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Illinois 15 in Cahokia Heights, Illinois State Police said.

Another person in the crash was injured and taken to a hospital, according to police reports.

Troopers closed down two southbound lanes of the highway for about three hours.

Additional information was not immediately available.