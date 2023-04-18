ST. LOUIS — One person died Tuesday in a crash near Interstate 70 and Adelaide Avenue in north St. Louis.
The interstate was closed in both directions as officers investigated, police said.
The interstate opened back up shortly after 1 p.m., but the exit ramp to Adelaide Avenue from westbound I-70 remained closed.
Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck covers police for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Call her at 314-340-8344 or send your tips to drieck@post-dispatch.com.
