Police believe man, 59, drowned in pool following a medical emergency

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday said they believe a man who drowned in a pool July 23 lost consciousness during a medical emergency.  

Police said Keven Wright, 59, died on the afternoon of July 23 after drowning in the deep end of a pool in the 11000 Block of Sugartrail Drive, a residential street.

North County Precinct officers said they were called to the pool just before 1 p.m. and pulled Wright, who was unresponsive, out of the water.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

