Police: Bonne Terre man dies after jumping from SUV in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A man from Bonne Terre has died after police say he jumped from a moving SUV this week in St. Francois County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kyler A. Mayerhoffer, 36.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, Mayerhoffer was riding in the front seat of a 2017 Kia Sorento SUV, heading north on Raider Road and south of Boulder Road.

"For an unknown reason, the front seat passenger jumped out of the vehicle and struck the asphalt roadway," the patrol said in an online crash report.

Mayerhoffer was rushed by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. On Wednesday, a doctor at Mercy pronounced him dead, the patrol said.

A 37-year-old woman from Desloge, Missouri, was the Sorento's driver. She was uninjured, the patrol said.