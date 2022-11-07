Police ID 16-year-old killed in St. Louis County hit and run

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Monday identified the teenager killed in a crash last week in north St. Louis County.
T’ion Hurd, 16, died at a hospital after his car was hit by another vehicle around 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road.
The teenager was driving north on Halls Ferry Road in a Kia Forte when he turned into oncoming traffic. He was then hit by the driver of a Hyundai Genesis.
The driver of the Hyundai Genesis left the scene of the crash, and their passenger was taken to the hospital.