JENNINGS — Police on Monday identified the 5-year-old boy who was killed when a tree fell on his house during Saturday's devastating thunderstorms.

Robert "RJ" Lawrence was in his bedroom just before 4 p.m. when the storm blowing through the region knocked a tree onto his house, trapping the child beneath it.

Two elected officials, Jennings Councilwoman Nadia Quinn and Missouri Rep. Yolanda Fountain-Henderson, set up a GoFundMe for RJ's family, who live in the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

On the GoFundMe page, Quinn criticized how long it took to reach dispatchers after the tree fell.

A woman's death in St. Louis during the storm has also been under scrutiny because of what onlookers described as a slow response time.

Quinn said donations to RJ's GoFundMe would be used for emergency shelter, food, clothing and transportation for RJ's mother and her three-year-old child.

"The roof of the home is a gaping hole and all material items are a complete loss. Everything has been rained on and is inaccessible," Quinn wrote.

RJ would have turned 6 later this month.

Funds will also be used to bury RJ, according to the GoFundMe. The page had raised almost $8,000 by 1 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.