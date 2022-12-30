Police ID driver killed after crashing into back of St. Louis police vehicle blocking traffic

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the driver who died when his car hit a St. Louis police vehicle that was blocking traffic early Thursday.

Mark Rhodes, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A 31-year-old St. Louis police officer suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened about 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Police said a marked police vehicle was blocking traffic on westbound Natural Bridge, west of Red Bud Avenue. The officer was blocking the road while waiting for a tow truck after an earlier crash; the vehicle in the prior crash was partly in the road.

The officer's vehicle had its emergency lights on, police said. Rhodes was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima west on Natural Bridge when it hit the back of the parked police car.

The police officer who was sitting in the parked police car was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. He has been on the force 18 months.

That section of Natural Bridge is on the border of the Greater Ville and O'Fallon neighborhoods in north St. Louis.

Rhodes lived in the city's Baden neighborhood in the 1200 block of Orchid Avenue, police said.