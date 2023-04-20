ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a woman killed one day earlier after police said she fled a traffic stop, ran a red light and collided with a semi-truck just off Interstate 70 on Adelaide Avenue, police said.

An officer tried to pull over the car on I-70 near Salisbury Street around 12:30 p.m., police said.

The driver, 21-year-old De'jah Leonard, fled north in a 2008 Nissan Versa. She got off the interstate at Grand Avenue, before getting right back on the interstate, police said.

She drove a mile north and exited at Adelaide Avenue. Police said the Nissan then ran a red light and struck a semi-truck that was driving through the intersection.

Leonard died at the scene of the crash.

The 69-year-old man driving the truck was uninjured, police said.

A police spokesman said the officer did not chase Leonard.

Leonard lived on Wilmington Avenue in south St. Louis.