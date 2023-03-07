ST. LOUIS — The driver who died last week after his Jeep ran a red light and collided with a car has been identified as 44-year-old Ted Freeman.

Police said Freeman was killed March 2 at North Vandeventer and Washington avenues, on the western border of the Grand Center neighborhood in St. Louis.

Freeman lived in the 4200 block of Chouteau Avenue.

Police said Freeman was driving a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, heading south on North Vandeventer Avenue. The Jeep ran a red light at the intersection and hit a 2020 Nissan Altima heading west on Washington Avenue. Police saw the crash using a camera monitored by police.

After the collision, the Jeep flipped onto its side and hit a street lamp post, which fell onto the Jeep. Freeman died at the scene.

A 41-year-old man driving Altima suffered minor injuries. His passenger, a 46-year-old woman, declined medical treatment, police said.