Police identify man found dead in Deer Creek

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man found dead Friday morning in Deer Creek as Randal Howland, 62, of the 500 block of Atalanta Avenue in Webster Groves.

Maj. Matt Nighbor of the Maplewood Police Department said Howland was found in the driver's seat of a silver Hyundai SUV submerged in about 3 feet of water about 10:55 am. Friday. He said an MSD crew spotted the SUV and called police.

Surveillance video showed the SUV going off the 3900 block of Shrewsbury Avenue east of Big Bend Boulevard about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Nighbor said. The SUV went through brush and rolled down the creek's embankment into the water.

Police are investigating Howland's death as a crash that was not the result of last week's flash flooding. It's not yet clear what caused his death or why Howland went off the road.