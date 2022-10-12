Police identify man killed in hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Wednesday identified the man struck and killed early Tuesday on St. Charles Rock Road.

Marquist Murray, 38, was found lying in the road about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Murray was hit on St. Charles Rock Road at Normandy Avenue and police said the driver did not stop.

Officers on Wednesday said they were looking for a 2000-2006 white GMC Yukon with damage to the front driver side and its headlight.

Murray lived in the 1600 block of Lulu Avenue.