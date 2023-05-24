ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Wednesday identified the three women who were killed Monday night in a head-on vehicle crash in north St. Louis County.

They are Helene Seper, 56, Sherry Person, 57, and Crystal Fowler, 49.

The crash was around 9 p.m. Monday on New Halls Ferry Road near Seven Hills Drive. The area is north of Interstate 270.

Seper was driving a Ford Fusion south on New Halls Ferry. The vehicle crossed the center line, south of Seven Hills Drive, and hit an oncoming Cadillac SUV.

Person, who was driving the Cadillac, and her passenger, Fowler, died at the scene. Seper died at a hospital.

Seper lived in the 10700 block of Hallstead Drive in north St. Louis County. Person lived in the 9700 block of Newton Drive in Ferguson. Fowler lived in the 1300 block of Seminole Lane in Florissant.