Police identify woman killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the woman who was killed on New Year's Day by a hit-and-run driver.

Jessica Conners, 34, died in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway after being struck about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police said. Conners lived in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue in St. Louis.

Police said Conners and a 30-year-old man were both hit by a vehicle that was heading south on Kingshighway, near Cabanne Avenue. The injured man was critically hurt.

The vehicle that struck them took off, and police have not released a description.

The incident took place on the border of the Academy/Sherman Park and Fountain Park neighborhoods.