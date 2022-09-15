Police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-44 in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The woman killed Sunday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 44 has been identified as Emily Allen of Millstadt, Illinois.

Allen, 18, died at the scene of the three-vehicle crash on eastbound I-44 near Walnut Street in downtown St. Louis. The crash was reported at 2:53 a.m. Sunday.

An accident-reconstruction team of investigators found that Allen was driving the wrong way in a 2021 Toyota Corolla, St. Louis police said Wednesday.

Her Corolla was traveling north on Memorial the wrong way, then south on Lumiere Place Boulevard the wrong way, police said. Her Corolla then continued heading south on Lumiere Place Boulevard, which is exit ramp 292 for eastbound I-44, police said.

Her car was heading west in the eastbound lane moments before the crash, police said.

Her car collided with a 2018 Chrysler 200. That car's driver, a 25-year-old man, was critically injured. The crash also involved a third car, a Mercury Milan, whose driver and passenger were not injured, police said.