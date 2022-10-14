Police release photo of object that hit woman's car in fatal I-64 crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday said it's still a mystery where the object came from Tuesday that went through the windshield of a woman's car before her fatal wreck on Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

The woman hasn't been identified, according to the St. Louis medical examiner's office.

She was fatally injured in a crash on westbound Highway 40 just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when a piece of metal hit the driver's side of the front windshield before South Vandeventer Avenue.

She then crashed her 2012 Mercedes Benz E350 into a north concrete wall several times. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

St. Louis police on Friday released a photo of the object, which appears to be a few feet long and resembles a piece from a car's undercarriage. Police aren't sure if it fell from a vehicle just in front of the woman's car that day or if it had been there earlier and left as debris on the highway that had been kicked up by another vehicle.

Police have found no witnesses who saw where the object came from, said police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.

"There are no witnesses that actually saw how it happened; they only saw the driver's vehicle strike the concrete barrier," Caldwell said in an email.

Investigators said there is no indication it came from any bridge overpass along the highway. An unconfirmed report initially repeated by police — and since discounted — is that a boulder hit her vehicle.

Debris left on highways or falling from vehicles is blamed for dozens of fatal crashes each year in the United States. According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, debris left on the roadway contributed to about 50,000 crashes between 2011 and 2014. Those crashes resulted in 9,805 injuries and 125 deaths.

The Foundation on Friday said they have no report using more recent data. Debris-causing wrecks include tires, mattresses, furniture, tow trailers that become separated.